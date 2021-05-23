Crimes reported for May 23, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 3700 block Charter Glen Trail
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40200 block 164th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-15
ASSAULT: 3100 block West Avenue L-8
ASSAULT: 42300 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 42400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue
BURGLARY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 700 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 4000 block Lariat Drive
THEFT: 37000 block Justin Court
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
