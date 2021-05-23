Crime map, May 23, 2021

Crimes reported for May 23, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 3700 block Charter Glen Trail

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40200 block 164th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-15

ASSAULT: 3100 block West Avenue L-8

ASSAULT: 42300 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 42400 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue

BURGLARY: 44400 block Valley Central Way

BURGLARY: 700 block East Avenue J

BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue J-12

THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38600 block Fifth Street West

ASSAULT: 4000 block Lariat Drive

THEFT: 37000 block Justin Court

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 20th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

