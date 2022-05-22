Crimes reported for May 6, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block Benald Street
ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 3100 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44100 block Dusty Road
RAPE: 42800 block 30th Street West
ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 43500 block 51st Street West
THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 45000 block Logue Court
THEFT: 6300 block West Avenue J-5
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 17th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 17th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 32nd Street West
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 35100 block 82nd Street East
PALMDALE
ARSON: R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N) and Godde Hill Road
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 1900 block Coral Court
ASSAULT: 37300 block Populus Avenue
ASSAULT: 38300 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38000 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 4200 block Casimo Court
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue Q-5
THEFT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37000 block 42nd Street East
THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street West and Avenue L-10
