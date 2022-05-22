Crime map, May 22, 2022

Crimes reported for May 6, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44900 block Benald Street

ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 3100 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 44100 block Dusty Road

RAPE: 42800 block 30th Street West

ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 43500 block 51st Street West

THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 45000 block Logue Court

THEFT: 6300 block West Avenue J-5

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 17th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 17th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 32nd Street West

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 35100 block 82nd Street East

PALMDALE

ARSON: R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N) and Godde Hill Road

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 1900 block Coral Court

ASSAULT: 37300 block Populus Avenue

ASSAULT: 38300 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 38000 block 47th Street East

BURGLARY: 4200 block Casimo Court

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue Q-5

THEFT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37000 block 42nd Street East

THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street West and Avenue L-10

