Crime map, May 22, 2021

Crimes reported for May 6, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 15600 block Lanfair Avenue

ASSAULT: 16200 block Valeport Avenue

ASSAULT: 38900 block 162nd Street East

ROBBERY: 38900 block 164th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 11th Street West and Avenue H-12

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-15

ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 43700 block 17th Street East

ASSAULT: 43700 block Andale Avenue

BURGLARY: 400 block East Avenue G-6

BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 1200 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue K

THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I

THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 11th Street West and Avenue M-14

ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue R

ASSAULT: 37600 block 53rd Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12

THEFT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 36700 block Rose Street

