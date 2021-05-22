Crimes reported for May 6, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15600 block Lanfair Avenue
ASSAULT: 16200 block Valeport Avenue
ASSAULT: 38900 block 162nd Street East
ROBBERY: 38900 block 164th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 11th Street West and Avenue H-12
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-15
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 43700 block Andale Avenue
BURGLARY: 400 block East Avenue G-6
BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 11th Street West and Avenue M-14
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37600 block 53rd Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 36700 block Rose Street
