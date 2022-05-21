Crimes reported for May 5, 2022
ACTON
THEFT: 31800 block Crown Valley Road
THEFT: 3600 block Antelope Woods Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block Twinberry Lane
ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue K
BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 42100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 43500 block Yaffa Street
BURGLARY: 44300 block 20th Street East
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 200 block Pillsbury Street
THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
THEFT: 42100 block 23rd Street West
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2900 block Acorde Avenue
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37600 block Melton Avenue
ASSAULT: 37900 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: Lowes Drive and West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 5000 block East Avenue R-4
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block Trade Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block Purple Sage Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
