0521 crime map

Crimes reported for May 5, 2022

ACTON

THEFT: 31800 block Crown Valley Road

THEFT: 3600 block Antelope Woods Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue

ASSAULT: 600 block Twinberry Lane

ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue K

BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue J

BURGLARY: 42100 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 43500 block Yaffa Street

BURGLARY: 44300 block 20th Street East

ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 200 block Pillsbury Street

THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

THEFT: 42100 block 23rd Street West

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2900 block Acorde Avenue

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 37600 block Melton Avenue

ASSAULT: 37900 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: Lowes Drive and West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

BURGLARY: 5000 block East Avenue R-4

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 39400 block Trade Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block Purple Sage Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

