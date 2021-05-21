Crime map, May 21, 2021

Crimes reported for May 5, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 3900 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43700 block 45th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sixth Street West

BURGLARY: 100 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 42800 block 30th Street West

THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 12th Street West and Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Date Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Yucca Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 46th Street East and Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 60th Street West and Avenue F

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 8700 block East Avenue R

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 36800 block Desert Willow Drive

BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue Q-6

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Barrel Springs Road

THEFT: 1700 block Gable View Court

THEFT: 3700 block Tournament Drive

THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.