Crimes reported for May 5, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 3900 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43700 block 45th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sixth Street West
BURGLARY: 100 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 42800 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 12th Street West and Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Date Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Yucca Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 46th Street East and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 60th Street West and Avenue F
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 8700 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36800 block Desert Willow Drive
BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue Q-6
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Barrel Springs Road
THEFT: 1700 block Gable View Court
THEFT: 3700 block Tournament Drive
THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
