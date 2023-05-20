Crimes reported for May 4-5, 2023
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 3800 block Sierra Highway
LAKE HUGHES
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Mountain View Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 42900 block 36th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45400 block Raysack Avenue
ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 65th Street West and Avenue J
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
BURGLARY: 42200 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 44500 block Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 45300 block 11th Street West
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 400 block East Avenue L
ROBBERY: Avenue H-6 and Division Street
ROBBERY: Avenue K and Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Cedar Avenue
THEFT: 11th Street West and Avenue I
THEFT: 3800 block Derby Circle
THEFT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 45000 block 44th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Greentree Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 8500 block West Avenue C
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 35200 block 82nd Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2400 block Windwood Drive
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 5000 block Cantlewood Drive
ASSAULT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38600 block Fourth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37800 block Halifax Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 3800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 5400 block Essex Drive
