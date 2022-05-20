Crime map, May 20, 2022

Crimes reported for May 4, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40900 block 174th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-7

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 44900 block Hanstead Avenue

ASSAULT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: Date Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: 44000 block Heath Court

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 31st Street West and Newgrove

VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 35300 block 87th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block Eagle Lane

ASSAULT: 40500 block Peonza Lane

ASSAULT: Ninth Street East and East Avenue Q-6

BURGLARY: 38400 block Sixth Street East

BURGLARY: 38600 block Ladelle Avenue

BURGLARY: 39300 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 39400 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 39700 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 600 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 3500 block cosmos Court

THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42700 block 47th Street West

