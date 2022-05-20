Crimes reported for May 4, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40900 block 174th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-7
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 44900 block Hanstead Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: Date Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 44000 block Heath Court
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 31st Street West and Newgrove
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 35300 block 87th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block Eagle Lane
ASSAULT: 40500 block Peonza Lane
ASSAULT: Ninth Street East and East Avenue Q-6
BURGLARY: 38400 block Sixth Street East
BURGLARY: 38600 block Ladelle Avenue
BURGLARY: 39300 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 39400 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 39700 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 600 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 3500 block cosmos Court
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42700 block 47th Street West
