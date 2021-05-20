Crimes reported for May 4, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block Baywood Court
ASSAULT: 900 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: Avenue H-8 and Beech Avenue
THEFT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 16th Street West and Newgrove Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37800 block Melton Avenue
ASSAULT: 38400 block Cougar Pass
THEFT: 38600 block Third Street East
