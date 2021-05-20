Crime map, May 20, 2021

Crimes reported for May 4, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2000 block Baywood Court

ASSAULT: 900 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: Avenue H-8 and Beech Avenue

THEFT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 16th Street West and Newgrove Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37800 block Melton Avenue

ASSAULT: 38400 block Cougar Pass

THEFT: 38600 block Third Street East

