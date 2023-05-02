Crimes reported for April 15-16, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 150th Street East and Avenue K
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block Viridan Avenue
ASSAULT: 2200 block West Avenue J-3
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3100 block Peachwood Drive
ASSAULT: 43100 block 18th Street West
ASSAULT: 44600 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Genoa Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block Mayo Court
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 42100 block Seventh Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 15th Street West and Avenue L
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Beech Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Gadsden Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 2600 block West Lingard Street
THEFT: 3500 block West Avenue J-2
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 45000 block Redwood Avenue
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 8200 block West Avenue E-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Lingard Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block 23rd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Jackman Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10000 block East Avenue W-6
ASSAULT: 35800 block 82nd Street East
BURGLARY: 8200 block Pearblossom Highway
BURGLARY: 9000 block East Avenue T-2
ROBBERY: 9400 block East Avenue T-6
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 35600 block 87th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 36700 block Caldron Street
ASSAULT: 37200 block 70th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block Mesa Verde Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37900 block 10th Street East
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue R-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42000 block 51st Street West
