Crimes reported for April 16, 2022
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: 33000 block Deer Glen Lane
LANCASTER
ARSON: 50th Street West and Avenue L-12
ASSAULT: 4500 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue L-12
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue H-12
ASSAULT: 2500 block Garnet Lane
ASSAULT: 44100 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
ROBBERY: 500 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 43400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue G
THEFT: 7300 block West Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
PALMDALE
ARSON: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 38100 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: East Avenue R-4 and Smoke Tree Street
HOMICIDE: 38500 block Frontier Avenue
THEFT: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 40400 block Casa Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 37400 block Harrow Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39700 block 10th Street West
