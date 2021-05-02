Crimes reported for April 16, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 165th Street East and Avenue M-8
LANCASTER
ARSON: Avenue G and Division Street
ASSAULT: 44100 block Dahlia Street
ASSAULT: 45300 block Century Circle
BURGLARY: 1000 block Caperton Street
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 45200 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 44500 block Fenhold Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Norberry Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block La Gabriella Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K and Gadsden Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 29th Place East and East Avenue R-14
ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 37500 block Robin Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39300 block Third Street East
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40300 block 20th Street West
