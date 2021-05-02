Crime map, May 2, 2021

Crimes reported for April 16, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 165th Street East and Avenue M-8

LANCASTER

ARSON: Avenue G and Division Street

ASSAULT: 44100 block Dahlia Street

ASSAULT: 45300 block Century Circle

BURGLARY: 1000 block Caperton Street

BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue K

BURGLARY: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue

BURGLARY: 45200 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 44500 block Fenhold Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Norberry Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block La Gabriella Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K and Gadsden Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 29th Place East and East Avenue R-14

ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R

BURGLARY: 37500 block Robin Lane

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39300 block Third Street East

THEFT: 100 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 40300 block 20th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.