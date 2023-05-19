Crimes reported for May 3, 2023
ACTON
ROBBERY: 33300 block Santiago Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Ivesbrook Street
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43300 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 8100 block West Avenue B-10
ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 6000 block Brentwood Avenue
LEONA VALLEY
ASSAULT: 9000 block Elizabeth Lake Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1600 block Suffolk Court
ASSAULT: 3100 block Quarry Road
ASSAULT: 37600 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 39000 block Silverberry Street
BURGLARY: 37200 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 39000 block Virginia Street
ROBBERY: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1800 block Apricot Drive
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
