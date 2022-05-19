Crime map, May 19, 2022

Crimes reported for May 3, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 16300 block East Avenue O

THEFT: 39900 block 170th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 200 block East Nugent Street

ASSAULT: 3000 block Limewood Lane

ASSAULT: 43400 block Rucker Street

ASSAULT: 43700 block Albeck Avenue

ASSAULT: 44800 block Kingtree Avenue

ASSAULT: 5200 block West Avenue L-6

ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-1

BURGLARY: 6300 block West Avenue J-5

ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 1800 block Acosta Avenue

THEFT: 700 block West Avenue L-6

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block West Avenue L-2

VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Third Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Jackman Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue Q-15

ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue R

BURGLARY: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 2000 block Clearwater Avenue

THEFT: 2800 block Paxton Avenue

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.