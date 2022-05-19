Crimes reported for May 3, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16300 block East Avenue O
THEFT: 39900 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block East Nugent Street
ASSAULT: 3000 block Limewood Lane
ASSAULT: 43400 block Rucker Street
ASSAULT: 43700 block Albeck Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 5200 block West Avenue L-6
ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-1
BURGLARY: 6300 block West Avenue J-5
ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 1800 block Acosta Avenue
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue L-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block West Avenue L-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Jackman Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue Q-15
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue R
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2000 block Clearwater Avenue
THEFT: 2800 block Paxton Avenue
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
