AV Crime Map, May 19, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

 

Crimes reported for May 3, 2021

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 34100 block Garstang Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 100 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-2

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 2000 block Lumbar Street

ASSAULT: 43800 block Rembrandt Street

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 42100 block Desert Sage Avenue

BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 2800 block West Avenue L

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block West Avenue K

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38600 block Lemsford Avenue

ASSAULT: 38700 block Larkin Avenue

ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

ASSAULT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 5900 block East Avenue T-2

THEFT: 37900 block 30th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38600 block 31st Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West

