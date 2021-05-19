Crimes reported for May 3, 2021
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 34100 block Garstang Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-2
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2000 block Lumbar Street
ASSAULT: 43800 block Rembrandt Street
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 42100 block Desert Sage Avenue
BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 2800 block West Avenue L
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block West Avenue K
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38600 block Lemsford Avenue
ASSAULT: 38700 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
ASSAULT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 5900 block East Avenue T-2
THEFT: 37900 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38600 block 31st Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
