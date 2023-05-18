Crimes reported for May 2, 2023
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for May 2, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44000 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 44300 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street West
BURGLARY: 1700 block Imperial Street
BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue E
BURGLARY: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue L-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Caledonia Court
PALMDALE
ARSON: 39100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 36500 block Canasto Court
ASSAULT: 37300 block Sheffield Drive
ASSAULT: 37900 block Janus Drive
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 5000 block East Avenue R-4
BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
ROBBERY: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40700 block Via Nuevo
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.