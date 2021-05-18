Crime map, May 18, 2021

Crimes reported for May 2, 2021

LAKE HUGHES

ASSAULT: 42800 block Lowhill Drive

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Commerce Center Drive

ASSAULT: 3300 block Knott Court

ASSAULT: 42300 block Hickory Glenn Avenue

ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 43000 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-13

ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue F

BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue H-8

BURGLARY: 2600 block Via Madalena

BURGLARY: 42100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 45100 block Yucca Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 13000 block East Pearblossom Highway

BURGLARY: 9300 block East Avenue T-12

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 2300 block Lions Avenue

ASSAULT: 38500 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R

BURGLARY: 37300 block Cedrela Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3700 block Jacarte Avenue

THEFT: 2300 block Candytuft Lane

THEFT: 38400 block 10th Place East

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue R-12 and Cambridge Place

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.