Crimes reported for May 2, 2021
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 42800 block Lowhill Drive
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Commerce Center Drive
ASSAULT: 3300 block Knott Court
ASSAULT: 42300 block Hickory Glenn Avenue
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43000 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-13
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue F
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue H-8
BURGLARY: 2600 block Via Madalena
BURGLARY: 42100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 45100 block Yucca Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 13000 block East Pearblossom Highway
BURGLARY: 9300 block East Avenue T-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 2300 block Lions Avenue
ASSAULT: 38500 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 37300 block Cedrela Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3700 block Jacarte Avenue
THEFT: 2300 block Candytuft Lane
THEFT: 38400 block 10th Place East
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue R-12 and Cambridge Place
