Crime map, May 17, 2021

Crimes reported for May 1, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue J-5

THEFT: Pondera Street and Trevor Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue J-15

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Second Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Heaton Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3000 block East Avenue R-4

ASSAULT: 38600 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 38900 block Ninth Street East

BURGLARY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 40100 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue Q-3

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1900 block Spanish Broom

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8

