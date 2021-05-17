Crimes reported for May 1, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue J-5
THEFT: Pondera Street and Trevor Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue J-15
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Second Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Heaton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 38600 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 38900 block Ninth Street East
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 40100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue Q-3
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1900 block Spanish Broom
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8
