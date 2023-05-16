Crimes reported for April 29-30, 2023
ACTON
ARSON: 3900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 31800 block Crown Valley Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ARSON: 40900 block 171st Street East
BURGLARY: 41400 block 154th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40000 block 176th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1400 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 21st Street West and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 2300 block Langhorn Street
ASSAULT: 2700 block Garnet Lane
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43900 block Amy Court
ASSAULT: 44100 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 5700 block Spice Street
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 400 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 44500 block 15th Street East
BURGLARY: 44500 block Cedar Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 16th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45700 block Fig Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 100 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 45400 block 25th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Rosario Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10600 block East Avenue R-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 17th Street East and East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 1800 block Sweetbrier Street
ASSAULT: 36400 block Fieldglass Court
ASSAULT: 36800 block Firethorn Street
ASSAULT: 37400 block 70th Street East
ASSAULT: 3800 block Club Rancho Drive
ASSAULT: 38800 block Brookdale Road
ASSAULT: 4900 block Sunburst Drive
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: Halen Street and Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3600 block Sugar Loaf Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3200 block Genoa Place
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38200 block Mendocino Way
THEFT: 39700 block Verona Lane
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Sandstone Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 70th Street East and R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
PEARBLOSSOM
THEFT: 12100 block East Avenue V-10
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block Jamie Court
