Crimes reported for April 30, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 17200 block Coolwater Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue L-4
ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 43600 block Rialto Drive
ASSAULT: 44000 block Rodin Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44500 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 44800 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-4
BURGLARY: 4100 block Royale Circle
BURGLARY: 600 block East Avenue K
RAPE: Milling Street and Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42000 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue H
THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue J-4
THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Kettering Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38200 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Desert View Drive
ASSAULT: 39200 block Victoria Street
BURGLARY: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
BURGLARY: 4600 block East Avenue S
HOMICIDE: 4300 block Desert Aire Avenue
ROBBERY: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
ROBBERY: 90th Street East and Avenue P-8
ROBBERY: Avenue R-8 and Deville Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block 32nd Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Blazing Star Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
