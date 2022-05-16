0516 crime map

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

 

Crimes reported for April 30, 2022

ACTON

ASSAULT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 17200 block Coolwater Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue L-4

ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 43600 block Rialto Drive

ASSAULT: 44000 block Rodin Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 44500 block 16th Street East

ASSAULT: 44800 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-4

BURGLARY: 4100 block Royale Circle

BURGLARY: 600 block East Avenue K

RAPE: Milling Street and Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42000 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue H

THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue J-4

THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Kettering Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38200 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block Desert View Drive

ASSAULT: 39200 block Victoria Street

BURGLARY: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

BURGLARY: 4600 block East Avenue S

HOMICIDE: 4300 block Desert Aire Avenue

ROBBERY: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

ROBBERY: 90th Street East and Avenue P-8

ROBBERY: Avenue R-8 and Deville Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block 32nd Street East

THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Blazing Star Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

