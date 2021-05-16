Crimes reported for April 30, 2021
ANTELOPE ACRES
ASSAULT: 48100 block 90th Street West
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Jackman Avenue
ASSAULT: 43300 block Denmore Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 45600 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street
BURGLARY: 900 block West Oldfield Street
RAPE: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block Glenraven Road
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block West Avenue K-15
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 9300 block East Avenue T
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 35th Street East and Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 37300 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 37300 block The Groves
ASSAULT: 38900 block Carolside Avenue
BURGLARY: 38500 block Pond Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36800 block James Place
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4900 block Fort Tejon Road
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
