Crime map, May 16, 2021

Crimes reported for April 30, 2021

ANTELOPE ACRES

ASSAULT: 48100 block 90th Street West

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Jackman Avenue

ASSAULT: 43300 block Denmore Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue

ASSAULT: 45600 block Kingtree Avenue

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street

BURGLARY: 900 block West Oldfield Street

RAPE: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block Glenraven Road

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block West Avenue K-15

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 9300 block East Avenue T

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 35th Street East and Avenue Q-6

ASSAULT: 37300 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 37300 block The Groves

ASSAULT: 38900 block Carolside Avenue

BURGLARY: 38500 block Pond Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36800 block James Place

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4900 block Fort Tejon Road

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.