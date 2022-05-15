0515 crime map

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Crimes reported for April 29, 2022

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Sierra Highway

AGUA DULCE

VEHICLE THEFT: 12100 block Sierra Highway

GREEN VALLEY

THEFT: Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue J-3

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street

ASSAULT: Avenue K and Challenger

ROBBERY: 44400 block Challenger Way

THEFT: 44500 block Fern Avenue

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: Avenue J-2 and Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue J

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 10300 block East Avenue S-14

PALMDALE

ARSON: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37000 block Casa Grande

ASSAULT: 37100 block Firethorne Street

BURGLARY: 3800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 4600 block Dowel Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue Q and Carolside Avenue

