Crimes reported for April 29, 2022
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Sierra Highway
AGUA DULCE
VEHICLE THEFT: 12100 block Sierra Highway
GREEN VALLEY
THEFT: Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue J-3
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Challenger
ROBBERY: 44400 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 44500 block Fern Avenue
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: Avenue J-2 and Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 10300 block East Avenue S-14
PALMDALE
ARSON: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37000 block Casa Grande
ASSAULT: 37100 block Firethorne Street
BURGLARY: 3800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 4600 block Dowel Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue Q and Carolside Avenue
