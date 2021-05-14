Crimes reported for April 29, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 40600 block 174th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 43200 block Jennifer Lane
ASSAULT: 43800 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 44000 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 45000 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 45800 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45200 block Thornwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Holguin Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Rodin Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Logue Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 3100 block Solmira Place
ASSAULT: 37900 block Amethyst Street
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ROBBERY: Fourth Street East and Avenue Q
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block Keith Court
THEFT: 38100 block 30th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block 50th Street West
