Crime map, May 14, 2021

Crimes reported for April 29, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 40600 block 174th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 43200 block Jennifer Lane

ASSAULT: 43800 block 27th Street East

ASSAULT: 44000 block Seventh Street East

ASSAULT: 45000 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 45800 block 20th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block 20th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45200 block Thornwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Holguin Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Rodin Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Logue Court

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 3100 block Solmira Place

ASSAULT: 37900 block Amethyst Street

ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

BURGLARY: 2300 block Old Harold Road

ROBBERY: Fourth Street East and Avenue Q

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block Keith Court

THEFT: 38100 block 30th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block 50th Street West

