Crimes reported for April 27, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue H-8
THEFT: 44900 block Foxton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 25th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 40100 block Tesoro Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 35700 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R
