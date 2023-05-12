Crimes reported for April 26, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 3600 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43900 block Sammy Drive
ASSAULT: 44200 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block 30th Street East
BURGLARY: 45400 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 800 block West Jackman Street
ROBBERY: 44300 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 17th Street East and Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Double Play Way
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street West and Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Seventh Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Canyon Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Bevington Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block East Avenue J-6
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Littlerock Ranchos Drive
PALMDALE
ARSON: Sixth Street East and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 37600 block Patty Court
ASSAULT: 37800 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38000 block 47th Street East
ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38700 block Orchid View Place
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 50th Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 90th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
