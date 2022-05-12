Crimes reported for April 26, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 158th Street East and Sweetaire Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44000 block Seventh Street East
BURGLARY: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
BURGLARY: 44200 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 45500 block Fairbanks Avenue
ROBBERY: 44200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 43600 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: Seventh Street West and Avenue H
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2100 block Bromelaid Lane
ASSAULT: 38200 block 13th Street East
ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue R
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 4500 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
