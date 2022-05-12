Crime map, May 12, 2022

Crimes reported for April 26, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 158th Street East and Sweetaire Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44000 block Seventh Street East

BURGLARY: 44200 block Cedar Avenue

BURGLARY: 44200 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 45500 block Fairbanks Avenue

ROBBERY: 44200 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 43600 block 30th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: Seventh Street West and Avenue H

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2100 block Bromelaid Lane

ASSAULT: 38200 block 13th Street East

ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue R

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 4500 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

