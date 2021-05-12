AV Crime Map, May 12, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

 

Crimes reported for April 26, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44400 block Benald Street

ASSAULT: 45000 block Marbella Street

BURGLARY: 1300 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 45000 block Yucca Avenue

THEFT: 45100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 45400 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 70th Street West and Avenue H

VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 36700 block Little Lef Drive

ASSAULT: 37500 block Oxford Avenue

ASSAULT: 39200 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2500 block Olive Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2600 block Juniper Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2800 block East Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block Keith Court

THEFT: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

