Crimes reported for April 26, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44400 block Benald Street
ASSAULT: 45000 block Marbella Street
BURGLARY: 1300 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 45000 block Yucca Avenue
THEFT: 45100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 45400 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 70th Street West and Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 36700 block Little Lef Drive
ASSAULT: 37500 block Oxford Avenue
ASSAULT: 39200 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2500 block Olive Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2600 block Juniper Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2800 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block Keith Court
THEFT: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
