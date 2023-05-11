Crimes reported for April 25, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 41000 block 177th Street East
BURGLARY: 42700 block 170th Street East
ROBBERY: 170th Street East and Lake Los Angeles Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 2700 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue L
BURGLARY: 43400 block Seventh Street East
BURGLARY: 43800 block Rimvale Avenue
RAPE: 43000 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43200 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 44700 block Date Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K and Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37400 block Wisteria Drive
ASSAULT: 38700 block Lemsford Avenue
ASSAULT: 39500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37300 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 13000 block Pearblossom Highway
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 5000 block West Avenue M-2
