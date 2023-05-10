Crimes reported for April 24, 2023
ACTON
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block Mary Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block Lauterbach Street
ASSAULT: 44400 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44900 block Spearman Avenue
ASSAULT: 5800 block West Avenue J-10
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K
BURGLARY: 1600 block Lauterbach Street
ROBBERY: 300 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 2500 block West Avenue H
THEFT: 43900 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Avenue H-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block Seventh Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2400 block Loganberry Circle
ASSAULT: 38700 block Orchid View Place
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37800 block Birch Tree Lane
THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue Q-6
THEFT: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37700 block 26th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East
