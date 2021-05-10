Crime map, May 10, 2021

Crimes reported for April 24, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 39500 block 167th Street East

ASSAULT: 40900 block 176th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 3500 block West Avenue K-13

ASSAULT: 43200 block 33rd Street East

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 45500 block Robinson Drive

ASSAULT: Avenue J-2 and Artesia Mill

BURGLARY: 600 block Jackman Street

RAPE: 43600 block Challenger Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block Westwood Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Engle Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Engle Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block 27th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 2600 block Bellevue Way

ASSAULT: 37600 block 35th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block 31st Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 39300 block Fifth Street West

ASSAULT: 50th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39700 block Country Club Drive

THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 40400 block Vereda Drive

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block West Avenue J-6

