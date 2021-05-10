Crimes reported for April 24, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39500 block 167th Street East
ASSAULT: 40900 block 176th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3500 block West Avenue K-13
ASSAULT: 43200 block 33rd Street East
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Robinson Drive
ASSAULT: Avenue J-2 and Artesia Mill
BURGLARY: 600 block Jackman Street
RAPE: 43600 block Challenger Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block Westwood Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Engle Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Engle Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block 27th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2600 block Bellevue Way
ASSAULT: 37600 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 31st Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 50th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39700 block Country Club Drive
THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 40400 block Vereda Drive
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block West Avenue J-6
