Crimes reported for April 15, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43600 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 45000 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Saigon Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44600 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 11th Street West and Avenue H-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block 240th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-4 and Beech Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 37200 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 39500 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 500 block Conifer Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Avenue Q
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Sixth Street East
