Crime map, May 1, 2021

Crimes reported for April 15, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 200 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 42000 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43600 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 45000 block 17th Street East

ASSAULT: 45400 block Date Avenue

ASSAULT: 45500 block Saigon Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 44600 block Sixth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 11th Street West and Avenue H-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block 240th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-4 and Beech Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 37200 block 90th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 39500 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 500 block Conifer Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Avenue Q

THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Sixth Street East

