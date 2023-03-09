Crimes reported for Feb. 21, 2023
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Feb. 21, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block Angela Court
ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street East and Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Genoa Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue J-4
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 37800 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 6600 block Alfalfa Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37800 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block Larkin Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 36700 block Solvay Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Hammer Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 41600 block Crispi Lane
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.