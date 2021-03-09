Crimes reported for February 21, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 35200 block Red Rover Mine Road
ASSAULT: 6600 block Juniper Crest Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 43700 block Nicole Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 44600 block Date Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 17th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Lostwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-8 and Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 6800 block East Avenue T
VEHICLE THEFT: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 35th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Big Rock Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Lemsford Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 39800 block Golfers Drive
