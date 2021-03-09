AV Crime Map, March 9, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for February 21, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 35200 block Red Rover Mine Road

ASSAULT: 6600 block Juniper Crest Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 43700 block Nicole Street

ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

BURGLARY: 44600 block Date Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 17th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Third Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Lostwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-8 and Sierra Highway

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 6800 block East Avenue T

VEHICLE THEFT: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 35th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37000 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Big Rock Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Lemsford Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 39800 block Golfers Drive

