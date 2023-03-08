Crimes reported for Feb. 20, 2023
ACTON
ASSAULT: 34600 block Red Rover Mine Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 170th Street East and Avenue Q
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43100 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45300 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 45500 block Andale Avenue
BURGLARY: 44200 block Hampton Street
BURGLARY: 44300 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44900 block Date Avenue
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Benfar Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Leatherwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Challenger Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10
ASSAULT: 37000 block La Contempo Avenue
ASSAULT: 37100 block Firethorn Street
ASSAULT: 37700 block Bristol Court
ASSAULT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 5500 block Fort Tejon Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4800 block Essex Drive
THEFT: 25th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39200 block Botticelli Drive
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue S-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 4200 block East Avenue S-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block Charlotte Place
