Crimes reported for Feb. 20, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue H
ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue L-6
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44800 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block Thomas Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 10th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
BURGLARY: 2300 block East Avenue S
BURGLARY: 38700 block 35th Street East
BURGLARY: 5000 block Observation Way
BURGLARY: 8000 block East Avenue U-10
THEFT: 36500 block Edgewater Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.