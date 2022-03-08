0308 crime map

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

 

Crimes reported for Feb. 20, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue H

ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue L-6

BURGLARY: 1700 block East Avenue J-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44800 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue J-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block Thomas Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 10th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

BURGLARY: 2300 block East Avenue S

BURGLARY: 38700 block 35th Street East

BURGLARY: 5000 block Observation Way

BURGLARY: 8000 block East Avenue U-10

THEFT: 36500 block Edgewater Drive

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

