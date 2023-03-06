Crimes reported for Feb. 18-19, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 175th Street East and Lake Los Angeles Avenue
ASSAULT: 40700 block 166th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 17300 block Laredo Vista Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 1600 block Pine Court
ASSAULT: 3100 block Horseshoe Court
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 10800 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 43300 block 16th Street West
BURGLARY: 44200 block Carolside Avenue
BURGLARY: 44300 block Downsview Road
BURGLARY: 45100 block 16th Street West
BURGLARY: 45100 block Roberto Court
HOMICIDE: 1300 block Meadowview Lane
ROBBERY: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue I
THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue K-9
THEFT: 4500 block Runway Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 15800 block Lancaster Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Trevor Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block Cobb Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: 36900 block Spanish Broom Drive
ASSAULT: 3700 block Vitrina Lane
ASSAULT: 37000 block Calle Bonita
ASSAULT: 37600 block Highland Court
ASSAULT: 38800 block Fruitridge Court
ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3800 block Prairie Lane
THEFT: 38400 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block Dowel Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5300 block West Avenue L-4
