Crimes reported for Feb. 19, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-15
ASSAULT: 2700 block East Norberry Street
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43400 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block Lingard Street
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 30th Street East and Avenue L
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 500 block East Kettering Street
THEFT: 7300 block West Avenue A
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 45th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Kingtree Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37600 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 37800 block Tackstem Street
ASSAULT: 38700 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 39700 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 5200 block Northridge Drive
ASSAULT: 9700 block East Avenue S-8
ROBBERY: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 5th Street West and Avenue Q
