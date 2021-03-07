Crimes reported for Feb. 19, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block 166th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block Windemere Drive
ASSAULT: 44100 block Lightwoods Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 45000 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 45800 block 110th Street East
BURGLARY: 46100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block 16th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 17th Street West
THEFT: 44500 block Ranchwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block Amoy Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 39700 block 30th Street West
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39400 block Chantilly Lane
THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
PEARBLOSSOM
VEHICLE THEFT: 13000 block Pearblossom Highway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.