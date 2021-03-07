Crime map, March 7, 2021

Crimes reported for Feb. 19, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block 166th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block Windemere Drive

ASSAULT: 44100 block Lightwoods Avenue

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

BURGLARY: 45000 block Division Street

BURGLARY: 45800 block 110th Street East

BURGLARY: 46100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J-8

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block 16th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 17th Street West

THEFT: 44500 block Ranchwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block Amoy Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 39700 block 30th Street West

ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39400 block Chantilly Lane

THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

PEARBLOSSOM

VEHICLE THEFT: 13000 block Pearblossom Highway

