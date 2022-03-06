Crimes reported for Feb. 18, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 38700 block 156th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 45600 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 43800 block Vintage Street
BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue H-12
RAPE: 44700 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Double Play Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Jackman Street
THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue B
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Fig Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue E
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 258th Street and Avenue U-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2000 block Ashbrook Circle
ASSAULT: 3600 block Ponderosa Way
ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 4400 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38800 block Fourth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 4200 block East Avenue R-13
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L
