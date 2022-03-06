Crime map, March 6, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 18, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 38700 block 156th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 45600 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 43800 block Vintage Street

BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue H-12

RAPE: 44700 block Valley Central Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Double Play Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Jackman Street

THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue B

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Fig Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue E

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 258th Street and Avenue U-12

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2000 block Ashbrook Circle

ASSAULT: 3600 block Ponderosa Way

ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: 4400 block East Avenue R

BURGLARY: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 38800 block Fourth Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 4200 block East Avenue R-13

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.