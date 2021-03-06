Crimes reported for Feb. 18, 2021
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: 12300 block Trail Road
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 14300 block Joshua Tree Drive
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 300 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 42300 block Portland Lane
ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block West Woodgate Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 100 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Gadsden Avenue
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 37700 block 75th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue R-2
ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block Rosemarie Street
ASSAULT: 41900 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: Fifth Street West and Tierra Subida Avenue
BURGLARY: 37600 block Robin Lane
BURGLARY: 37700 block 75th Street East
BURGLARY: 38300 block Windsong Court
BURGLARY: 4300 block Desert Aire Avenue
RAPE: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 35000 block Small Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West
