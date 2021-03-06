Crime map, March 6, 2021

Crimes reported for Feb. 18, 2021

AGUA DULCE

ASSAULT: 12300 block Trail Road

LAKE HUGHES

ASSAULT: 14300 block Joshua Tree Drive

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 200 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 300 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 42300 block Portland Lane

ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 600 block West Woodgate Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 100 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Gadsden Avenue

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 37700 block 75th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue R-2

ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block Rosemarie Street

ASSAULT: 41900 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and East Avenue Q-7

ASSAULT: Fifth Street West and Tierra Subida Avenue

BURGLARY: 37600 block Robin Lane

BURGLARY: 37700 block 75th Street East

BURGLARY: 38300 block Windsong Court

BURGLARY: 4300 block Desert Aire Avenue

RAPE: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 35000 block Small Road

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West

