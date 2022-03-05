Crime map, March 5, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 17, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8

THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 37600 block 27th Street East

ROBBERY: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38800 block Fourth Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38900 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 37000 block Daisy Street

THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

PEARBLOSSOM

VEHICLE THEFT: 34000 block 126th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 4200 block West Avenue L

