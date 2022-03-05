Crimes reported for Feb. 17, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 37600 block 27th Street East
ROBBERY: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38800 block Fourth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38900 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 37000 block Daisy Street
THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
PEARBLOSSOM
VEHICLE THEFT: 34000 block 126th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 4200 block West Avenue L
