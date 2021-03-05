Crime map, March 5, 2021

Crimes reported for Feb. 17, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Nugent Street

ASSAULT: 2600 block East Nugent Street

ASSAULT: Avenue H and Division Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Jackman Street

THEFT: 45800 block York Place

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block Bale Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 45th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Glenraven Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Raysack Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block 20th Street West

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 9300 block East Avenue T-4

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block Anbiente Court

BURGLARY: 37800 block 10th Street East

ROBBERY: 37100 block 47th Street East

ROBBERY: 37800 block 11th Street East

ROBBERY: 38000 block 11th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

THEFT: 35600 block Cheseboro Road

THEFT: 37600 block Janus Drive

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38400 block Fourth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 11th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block West Avenue L-14

