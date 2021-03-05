Crimes reported for Feb. 17, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Nugent Street
ASSAULT: 2600 block East Nugent Street
ASSAULT: Avenue H and Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Jackman Street
THEFT: 45800 block York Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block Bale Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 45th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Glenraven Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Raysack Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block 20th Street West
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 9300 block East Avenue T-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Anbiente Court
BURGLARY: 37800 block 10th Street East
ROBBERY: 37100 block 47th Street East
ROBBERY: 37800 block 11th Street East
ROBBERY: 38000 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
THEFT: 35600 block Cheseboro Road
THEFT: 37600 block Janus Drive
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38400 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block West Avenue L-14
