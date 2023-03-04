Crimes reported for Feb. 16-17, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 14700 block East Avenue Q
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44100 block Dahlia Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block 62nd Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block Hardwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block Esther Drive
ASSAULT: 9300 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 2200 block West Avenue K-12
BURGLARY: 4400 block Jade Court
BURGLARY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44200 block Foxton Avenue
BURGLARY: 44800 block Fig Avenue
ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 44500 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 44800 block Calston Avenue
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 44600 block Fig Avenue
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Kettering Street
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 9700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
LLANO
ASSAULT: 165th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 39200 block 22nd Street West
ASSAULT: 5300 block Sunburst Drive
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
BURGLARY: 39400 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 3800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36900 block Hillcrest Drive
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3200 block Marbella Lane
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4000 block East Avenue R-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block Giavon Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3800 block Prairie Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Sumac Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45th Street East and Cantamar Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block Evergem Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L
