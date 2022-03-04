Crimes reported for Feb. 16, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 170th Street East and Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue J-8
ROBBERY: 15th Street West and Avenue J-8
ROBBERY: 2800 block East Avenue I
ROBBERY: 44600 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Ivesbrook Street and Rodin Avenue
THEFT: Division Street and Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue J-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block 10th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue O-8
ASSAULT: 38200 block Marsala Drive
BURGLARY: 1300 block West Avenue P-14
BURGLARY: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 1000 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
THEFT: 37800 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
