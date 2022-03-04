Crime map, March 4, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 16, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 170th Street East and Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue J-8

ROBBERY: 15th Street West and Avenue J-8

ROBBERY: 2800 block East Avenue I

ROBBERY: 44600 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Ivesbrook Street and Rodin Avenue

THEFT: Division Street and Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue J-7

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block 10th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue O-8

ASSAULT: 38200 block Marsala Drive

BURGLARY: 1300 block West Avenue P-14

BURGLARY: 2400 block East Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 1000 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

THEFT: 37800 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

