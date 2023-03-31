Crimes reported for March 15, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 15900 block East Avenue Q-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 17100 block Lakespring Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 3700 block Agave Circle
ASSAULT: 44000 block 47th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 45400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-4
THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 11th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 48300 block 85th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3400 block San Gabriel Court
ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: Avenue Q and Division Street
BURGLARY: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
BURGLARY: 38000 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block Fantasy Street
THEFT: 2300 block Sandstone Court
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38200 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue Q
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 38200 block 107th Street East
