Crimes reported for March 15, 2022
AGUA DULCE
VEHICLE THEFT: 33800 block Hankins Road
LANCASTER
ARSON: 15th Street East and Avenue F-8
ASSAULT: 1100 block Langhorn Street
ASSAULT: 1300 block Samra Avenue
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 2200 block El Paso Street
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43rd Street West and Serene Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Ivesbrook Street
BURGLARY: 44000 block 15th Street West
BURGLARY: 44800 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1600 block Chino Vista Court
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 20th Street East and Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Artesia Mill Court
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block East Avenue H-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue J-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue J-12
LITTLEROCK
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 9200 block East Avenue U
PALMDALE
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 4400 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 42400 block 60th Street West
