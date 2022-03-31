Crime map, March 31, 2022

Crimes reported for March 15, 2022

AGUA DULCE

VEHICLE THEFT: 33800 block Hankins Road

LANCASTER

ARSON: 15th Street East and Avenue F-8

ASSAULT: 1100 block Langhorn Street

ASSAULT: 1300 block Samra Avenue

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 2200 block El Paso Street

ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 43rd Street West and Serene Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue

ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Ivesbrook Street

BURGLARY: 44000 block 15th Street West

BURGLARY: 44800 block Valley Central Way

ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 1600 block Chino Vista Court

ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 20th Street East and Avenue J

ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Artesia Mill Court

THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K

THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-8

THEFT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block East Avenue H-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue J-9

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue J-12

LITTLEROCK

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 9200 block East Avenue U

PALMDALE

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 4400 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 42400 block 60th Street West

