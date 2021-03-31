Crimes reported for March 15, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Avenue L
ROBBERY: 30th Street East and Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44500 block Division Street
THEFT: 43200 block Echard Avenue
THEFT: 600 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Landau Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street
PALMDALE
BURGLARY: 38000 block Raintree Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Carolyn Drive
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue R-4
THEFT: 38300 block Rita Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 40300 block Pantano Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block 57th Street West
