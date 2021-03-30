AV Crime Map, March 30, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for March 14, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 43000 block Rucker Street

ASSAULT: 43200 block Echard Avenue

ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East

BURGLARY: 600 block East Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block Challenger Way

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue J-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue P-4

ASSAULT: 3600 block East Avenue R-10

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37000 block Zinnia Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block Park Meadow Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 9800 block East Avenue Q-2

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42300 block 47th Street West

