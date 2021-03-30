Crimes reported for March 14, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43000 block Rucker Street
ASSAULT: 43200 block Echard Avenue
ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
BURGLARY: 600 block East Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue J-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue P-4
ASSAULT: 3600 block East Avenue R-10
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37000 block Zinnia Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block Park Meadow Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 9800 block East Avenue Q-2
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42300 block 47th Street West
