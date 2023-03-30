Crimes reported for March 14, 2023
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 33600 block Santiago Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 100 block East Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 500 block East Ivesbrook Street
RAPE: 44600 block 17th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block Glacier Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue J-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue H-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block Woodgate Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and East Avenue Q-2
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 5200 block Pearblossom Highway
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 38000 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 3900 block Sungate Drive
THEFT: 1100 block Cheetah Way
THEFT: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 36400 block Windtree Circle
THEFT: 38500 block Persian Way
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-9
