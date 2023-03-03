Crimes reported for Feb. 15, 2023
ACTON
BURGLARY: 3000 block West Smith Avenue
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 145th Street East and Avenue Q
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-13
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
RAPE: 700 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 44200 block Date Avenue
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block Boyden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street West and Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 10th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 37100 block 95th Street East
THEFT: 106th Street East and Avenue T
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36700 block Solvay Street
ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40500 block Alabar Drive
THEFT: 2500 block Desert Oak Drive
THEFT: 4900 block Summerbreeze Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 36500 block Calico Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 37400 block Manchester Street
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 4600 block Quartz Hill Road
