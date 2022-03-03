Crimes reported for Feb. 15, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2200 block Morningside Avenue
ASSAULT: 43800 block Rucker Street
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 42100 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4
ROBBERY: Avenue K and Sahuayo Street
THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K-12 and Willow West Court
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 37300 block 96th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 17th Street East
ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 38600 block Meadow Wood Street
THEFT: 38800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Edgemont Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 5600 block West Avenue L-1
