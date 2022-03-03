Crime map, March 3, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 15, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 2200 block Morningside Avenue

ASSAULT: 43800 block Rucker Street

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue L

ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 42100 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4

ROBBERY: Avenue K and Sahuayo Street

THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K-12 and Willow West Court

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 37300 block 96th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block 17th Street East

ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2500 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 38600 block Meadow Wood Street

THEFT: 38800 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Edgemont Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 5600 block West Avenue L-1

